Bu yılın en çok ses getiren oyunları

2024’ün henüz iki ayı geride kalmasına rağmen şimdiden birçok oyun seneye damgasını vurdu.
Eğlenci sitesi Polygon’un derlemesine göre bu yıl şu ana kadar çıkan en güzel oyunlar şöyle:
- Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (Bilgisayar)
- Banishers: Ghost of New Eden (Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, bilgisayar)
- Helldivers 2 (Playstation 5, bilgisayar)
- Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Playstation 4-5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, bilgisayar)
- Tekken 8 (Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, bilgisayar)
- Palworld (Xbox Series X, Xbox One, bilgisayar)
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4-5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, bilgisayar)