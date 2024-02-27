Diken

Yaramazlara biraz batar!

Bu yılın en çok ses getiren oyunları

2024’ün henüz iki ayı geride kalmasına rağmen şimdiden birçok oyun seneye damgasını vurdu.

Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, Palworld ve Helldivers 2.

Eğlenci sitesi Polygon’un derlemesine göre bu yıl şu ana kadar çıkan en güzel oyunlar şöyle:


  • Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior (Bilgisayar)
  • Banishers: Ghost of New Eden (Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, bilgisayar)
  • Helldivers 2 (Playstation 5, bilgisayar)
  • Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth (Playstation 4-5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, bilgisayar)
  • Tekken 8 (Playstation 5, Xbox Series X, bilgisayar)
  • Palworld (Xbox Series X, Xbox One, bilgisayar)
  • Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Nintendo Switch, Playstation 4-5, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, bilgisayar)

Yılın dört gözle beklenen 50 oyunu

SON HABERLER