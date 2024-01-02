Diken

Yılın dört gözle beklenen 50 oyunu

Oyun ve eğlence alanında yayın yapan Polygon sitesi, bu yıl dört gözle beklenen 50 oyunu derledi.

Görsel: Focus Entertainment, Ubisoft ve Nintendo

Liste şöyle:


  • Another Code: Recollection
  • Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
  • Banishers: Ghost of New Eden
  • Skull and Bones
  • Mario vs Donkey Kong
  • Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
  • Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
  • Alone in the Dark
  • Dragon’s Dogma 2
  • Princess Peach: Showtime
  • Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
  • Braid (Anniversary Edition)
  • Destiny 2: The Final Shape
  • Black Myth: Wukong
  • Anger Foot
  • Animal Well
  • Ara: History Untold
  • Ark 2
  • Avowed
  • Baby Steps
  • Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story
  • Blade Chimera
  • Blue Protocol
  • The Casting of Franks Stone
  • Cat Quest 3
  • Concord
  • Contra: Operation Galuga
  • Core Keeper
  • Death Trick: Double Blind
  • Dustborn
  • Earth Defence Force 6
  • Elder Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
  • Final Fantasy 14 (Online on XBox)
  • Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail
  • Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
  • Foamstars
  • Funko Fusion
  • Ghost Bike
  • Hades 2
  • Hyper Light Breaker
  • John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando
  • Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game
  • Kingdom Hearts Missing
  • Lightyear Frontier
  • Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
  • Luigi’s Mansion
  • Metaphor: Refantazio
  • Multiversus
  • Neva
  • Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door

