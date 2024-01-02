Yılın dört gözle beklenen 50 oyunu

Oyun ve eğlence alanında yayın yapan Polygon sitesi, bu yıl dört gözle beklenen 50 oyunu derledi.
Liste şöyle:
- Another Code: Recollection
- Apollo Justice: Ace Attorney Trilogy
- Banishers: Ghost of New Eden
- Skull and Bones
- Mario vs Donkey Kong
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons Remake
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth
- Alone in the Dark
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Princess Peach: Showtime
- Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes
- Braid (Anniversary Edition)
- Destiny 2: The Final Shape
- Black Myth: Wukong
- Anger Foot
- Animal Well
- Ara: History Untold
- Ark 2
- Avowed
- Baby Steps
- Bandle Tale: A League of Legends Story
- Blade Chimera
- Blue Protocol
- The Casting of Franks Stone
- Cat Quest 3
- Concord
- Contra: Operation Galuga
- Core Keeper
- Death Trick: Double Blind
- Dustborn
- Earth Defence Force 6
- Elder Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree
- Final Fantasy 14 (Online on XBox)
- Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail
- Flintlock: The Siege of Dawn
- Foamstars
- Funko Fusion
- Ghost Bike
- Hades 2
- Hyper Light Breaker
- John Carpenter’s Toxic Commando
- Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game
- Kingdom Hearts Missing
- Lightyear Frontier
- Llamasoft: The Jeff Minter Story
- Luigi’s Mansion
- Metaphor: Refantazio
- Multiversus
- Neva
- Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door