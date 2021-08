Türkiye AB’nin aşı sertifikası sistemine girdi

#EUDigitalCOVIDCertificate #EUDCC: @EU_Commission adopts equivalence decisions for #Turkey, #NorthMacedonia & #Ukraine: 🇲🇰 🇺🇦 🇹🇷 will be connected to #EU system & their certificates accepted in EU. I welcome this & look forward to more of our neighbours connecting soon. pic.twitter.com/piCU5wnKpK