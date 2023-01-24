Oscar adayları belli oldu

ABD’deki Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından bu yıl 95’inci kez verilecek Oscar ödüllerinin adayları belli oldu. ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ filmi ‘En İyi Film’ ödülünün de aralarında bulunduğu 11 dalda aday gösterildi.
Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, 12 Mart’ta düzenlenecek törenle verilmesi planlanan 95’inci Oscar ödüllerinin adaylarını duyurdu.
Samuel Goldwyn Theatre’da Akademi Başkanı Janet Jang’ın açılış konuşmasının ardından Riz Ahmed ve Alison Williams, 23 kategorideki adayların isimlerini açıkladı.
Daniel Kwan ve Daniel Scheinert tarafından yazılan ve yönetilen bilimkurgu filmi ‘Everything Everywhere All At Once’ (Her Şey Her Yerde Aynı Anda) ‘En İyi Film’ ve ‘En İyi Yönetmen’ ödüllerinin de aralarında bulunduğu dokuz dalda aday gösterildi.
Everything Everywhere All At Once’ı 9 dalda adaylıkla ‘The Banshees of Inisherin’ ve ‘All Quiet on the Western Front’, 7 adaylıkla ‘The Fabelmans’ takip etti.
95. Oscar Ödülleri için yarışacak yapımlar ve isimler şöyle:
En İyi Film
All Quiet On The Western Front
Avatar: The Way Of Water
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Top Gun: Maverick
Triange of Sadness
Women Talking
En İyi Yönetmen
Martin McDonagh – The Banshees of Inisherin
Daniel Kwan ve Daniel Scheinert – Everything Everywhere All At Once
Steven Spielberg – The Fabelmans
Todd Field – Tar
Ruben Östlund – Triangle of Sadness
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Cate Blanchett – Tar
Ana De Armas – Blonde
Andrea Riseborough – To Leslie
Michelle Williams – The Fabelmans
Michelle Yeoh – Everything Everywhere All At Once
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Austin Butler – Elvis
Colin Farrell – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brendan Fresar – The Whale
Paul Mescal – Aftersun
Bill Nighty – Living
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Angela Bassett – Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Hong Chau – The Whale
Kerry Condon – The Banshees of Inisherin
Jamie Lee Curtis – Everything Everywhere All at Once
Stephanie Hsu – Everything Everywhere All At Once
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
Brendan Gleeson – The Banshees of Inisherin
Brian Tyree Henry – Causeway
Judd Hırsch – The Fabelmans
Barry Keoghan – The Banshees of Inisherin
Ke Huy Quan – Everything Everywhere All At Once
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
All Quiet on the Western Front
Bıçaklar Çekildi: Gizemli Bir Serüven
Living
Top Gun: Maverick
Women Talking
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All At Once
The Fabelmans
Tár
Triangle of Sadness
En İyi Kurgu
The Banshees of Inisherin
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Tar
Top Gun: Maverick
En İyi Sinematografi
All Quiet On The Western Front
Bardo, False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths
Elvis
Empire of Light
Tár
En İyi Prodüksiyon Tasarımı
All Quiet on the Western Front
Avatar: The Way of Water
Babylon
Elvis
The Fabelmans
En İyi Kostüm Tasarımı
Babylon
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
Everything Everywhere All At Once
Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris
En İyi Makyaj ve Saç Tasarımı
All Quiet on the Western Front
The Batman
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
Elvis
The Whale
En İyi Film Müziği
All Quiet on the Western Front
Babylon
The Banshees of Inisherin
Everything Everywhere All at Once
The Fabelmans
En İyi Animasyon
Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio
Marcel the Shell with Shoes On
Puss in Boots: The Last Wish
The Sea Beast
Turning Red
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
All Quiet On The Western Front – Almanya
Argentına, 1985 – Arjantin
Close – Belçika
Eo – Polonya
The Quıet Girl – İrlanda