Oscar’da kısa listeler açıklandı: Barbie başrolde

Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi, yaklaşan 96’ncı Oscar töreni için 10 kategoride kısa listeleri açıkladı. Greta Gerwig imzalı Barbie filmi beş kategoride listeye girmeyi başardı.
Türkiye’nin bu yılki Oscar aday adayı Kuru Otlar Üstüne filmiyse listeye giremedi.
Fotoğraf: AA
1929’dan beri film dünyasının enlerinin seçildiği Oscar töreni 10 Mart 2024’te yapılacak. Oscar adayları 23 Ocak’ta açıklanacak.
2024 kısa listeleri şöyle:
En iyi belgesel
- American Symphony
- Apolonia, Apolonia
- Beyond Utopia
- Bobi Wine: The People’s President
- Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of Midnight Cowboy
- The Eternal Memory
- Four Daughters
- Going to Mars: The Nikki Giovanni Project
- In the Rearview
- Stamped from the Beginning
- Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie
- A Still Small Voice
- 32 Sounds
- To Kill a Tiger
En iyi kısa belgesel
- The ABCs of Book Banning
- The Barber of Little Rock
- Bear
- Between Earth & Sky
- Black Girls Play: The Story of Hand Games
- Camp Courage
- Deciding Vote
- How We Get Free
- If Dreams Were Lightning: Rural Healthcare Crisis
- Island in Between
- The Last Repair Shop
- Last Song from Kabul
- Nǎi Nai & Wài Pó
- Oasis
- Wings of Dust
En iyi uluslararası film
- Ermenistan, Amerikatsi
- Bhutan, The Monk and the Gun
- Danimarka, The Promised Land
- Finlandiya, Fallen Leaves
- Fransa, The Taste of Things
- Almanya, The Teachers’ Lounge
- İzlanda, Godland
- İtalya, Io Capitano
- Japonya, Perfect Days
- Meksika, Totem
- Fas, The Mother of All Lies
- İspanya, Society of the Snow
- Tunus, Four Daughters
- Ukrayna, 20 Days in Mariupol
- Birleşik Krallık, The Zone of Interest
En iyi makyaj ve saç
- Beau Is Afraid
- Ferrari
- Golda
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- The Last Voyage of the Demeter
- Maestro
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Society of the Snow
En iyi film müziği
- American Fiction
- American Symphony
- Barbie
- The Boy and the Heron
- The Color Purple
- Elemental
- The Holdovers
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Oppenheimer
- Poor Things
- Saltburn
- Society of the Snow
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
- The Zone of Interest
En iyi orjinal film şarkısı
- It Never Went Away -American Symphony
- Dear Alien (Who Art In Heaven) – Asteroid City
- Dance The Night – Barbie
- I’m Just Ken – Barbie
- What Was I Made For? – Barbie
- Keep It Movin – The Color Purple
- (Superpower) I – The Color Purple
- The Fire Inside – Flamin’ Hot
- High Life – Flora and Son
- Meet In The Middle – Flora and Son
- Can’t Catch Me Now – The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes
- Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People) – Killers of the Flower Moon
- Quiet Eyes – Past Lives
- Road To Freedom – Rustin
- Am I Dreaming – Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse
En iyi kısa animasyon
- Boom
- Eeva
- Humo (Smoke)
- I’m Hip
- A Kind of Testament
- Koerkorter (Dog Apartment)
- Letter to a Pig
- Ninety-Five Senses
- Once upon a Studio
- Our Uniform
- Pachyderme
- Pete
- 27
- War Is Over! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko
- Wild Summon
En iyi canlı aksiyon kısa film
- The After
- The Anne Frank Gift Shop
- An Avocado Pit
- Bienvenidos a Los Angeles
- Dead Cat
- Good Boy
- Invincible
- Invisible Border
- Knight of Fortune
- The One Note Man
- Red, White and Blue
- The Shepherd
- Strange Way of Life
- The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar
- Yellow
En iyi ses
- Barbie
- The Creator
- Ferrari
- The Killer
- Killers of the Flower Moon
- Maestro
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Oppenheimer
- The Zone of Interest
En iyi görsel efekt
- The Creator
- Godzilla Minus One
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
- Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
- Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One
- Napoleon
- Poor Things
- Rebel Moon – Part One: A Child of Fire
- Society of the Snow
- Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse