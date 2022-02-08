Oscar adayları belli oldu

ABD’deki Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından verilen Oscar ödüllerinin 94’üncüsü 27 Mart’ta sahiplerini bulacak. Adaylar bugün açıklandı.
Hollywood’daki Dolby Tiyatrosu’nda düzenlenecek tören ABC’den naklen yayınlanacak. 2019, 2020 ve 2021’de ödüller ünlüler tarafından dağıtılmış ancak törenin alışıla geldiği gibi bir sunucusu olmamıştı. Bu yıl aradan sonra ilk kez sunucu olacak.
Adayları, Tracee Ellis Ross ve Leslie Jordan’ın açıklarken ‘The Power of the Dog’ 12 dalda aday olarak başı çekti. ‘Dune’ 10 dalda, ‘Belfast’ ve ‘West Side Story’ yedişer dalda aday gösterildi.
En iyi film
- Belfast
- CODA
- Don’t Look Up
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- King Richard
- Licorice Pizza
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
En iyi yönetmen
- Kenneth Branagh – Belfast
- Paul Thomas Anderson – Licorice Pizza
- Jane Campion – The Power of the Dog
- Ryûsuke Hamaguchi – Drive My Car
- Steven Spielberg – West Side Story
En iyi kadın oyuncu
- Jessica Chastain – The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- Olivia Colman – The Lost Daughter
- Penélope Cruz – Parallel Mothers
- Nicole Kidman – Being the Ricardos
- Kristen Stewart – Spencer
En iyi erkek oyuncu
- Javier Bardem – Being the Ricardos
- Benedict Cumberbatch – The Power of the Dog
- Andrew Garfield – tick, tick… BOOM!
- Will Smith – King Richard
- Denzel Washington – The Tragedy of Macbeth
En iyi uluslararası film
- Drive My Car
- Flee
- The Hand of God
- Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
- The Worst Person in the World
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
- Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)
- Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)
- Judi Dench (Belfast)
- Kirsten Dunst (The Power of the Dog)
- Anjanue Ellis (King Richard)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
- Ciarán Hinds – Belfast
- Troy Kotsur – CODA
- Jesse Plemons – The Power of the Dog
- JK Simmons – Being the Ricardos
- Kodi Smit-McPhee – The Power of the Dog
En iyi görüntü yönetmeni
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story
En iyi orijinal senaryo
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
- CODA
- Drive My Car
- Dune
- The Lost Daughter
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi orijinal film müziği
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- Encanto
- Parallel Mothers
- The Power of the Dog
En iyi ses
- Belfast
- Dune
- No Time to Die
- The Power of the Dog
- West Side Story
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
- Cruella
- Cyrano
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- West Side Story
En iyi kurgu
- Don’t Look Up
- Dune
- King Richard
- The Power of the Dog
- tick, tick… BOOM!
En iyi makyaj ve saç
- Coming 2 America
- Cruella
- Dune
- The Eyes of Tammy Faye
- House of Gucci
En iyi belgesel
- Ascension
- Attica
- Flee
- Summer of Soul (Or When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
- Writing with Fire
En iyi görsel efekt
- Dune
- Free Guy
- No Time to Die
- Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
- Spider-Man: No Way Home
En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı
- Dune
- Nightmare Alley
- The Power of the Dog
- The Tragedy of Macbeth
- West Side Story