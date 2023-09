Binance Rusya’dan çekiliyor

Binance has entered into an agreement to sell the entirety of its Russia business to CommEX (https://t.co/JJRKCo9coA).



To ensure a smooth process for existing Russian users, the off-boarding process will take up to one year. All assets of existing Russian users are safe and…

Çok okunan Nazi askerini parlamentoda alkışlattıran Kanada Avam Kamarası başkanı istifa etti