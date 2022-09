Uluslararası Finans Enstitüsü, dolar/TL’de ‘adil değer’ tahminini 4,5 puan yükseltti

We're publishing updated FX fair values this week. As part of that exercise, we lift our Turkish Lira fair value from $/TRY 16.50 to 21.00 given the sharp widening in the current account deficit. Our fair value was $/TRY 5.50 in 2020 before the COVID pandemic. With @UgrasUlkuIIF pic.twitter.com/N3wBMlEYMt