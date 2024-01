Mourinho’nun ‘Harvard’da ders verebilir’ dediği Bonucci Fenerbahçe’yle anlaştı

🚨🟡🔵 Leonardo Bonucci to Fenerbahçe, here we go! Agreement in place for termination of the contract at Union Berlin.



Bonucci will join Fenerbahçe as free agent on short terms contract valid until June 2024.



Bonucci will travel to Istanbul tomorrow.@TurkishAirlines ✈️🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/3AttZ00sUr