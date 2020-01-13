Oscar adayları belli oldu

Amerikan sinemasının en prestijli ödülü sayılan Oscar ödüllerinin 92’ncisi 9 Şubat’ta sahiplerini bulacak. Ödül törenine sayılı günler kala adaylar da açıklandı.

Fotoğraf: Reuters

Ödüllerin verileceği kategoriler ve adaylar şöyle:

En iyi film

-Ford v Ferrari

-The Irishman

-Jojo Rabbit

-Joker

-Little Women

-Marriage Story

-1917

-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

-Parasite

En iyi erkek oyuncu

-Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory)

-Leonardo Dicaprio (Once upon a Time… in Hollywood)

-Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

-Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

-Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes)

En iyi kadın oyuncu

-Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

-Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

-Saoirse Ronan (Little Women)

-Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

-Renee Zellweger (Judy)

En iyi yönetmen

-Martin Scorsese (The Irıshman)

-Todd Phillips (Joker)

-Sam Mendes (1917)

-Quentin Tarantino (Once upon a Time…in Hollywood)

-Bong Joon Ho (Parasite)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood)

Anthony Hopkins (The Two Popes)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once upon a Time… in Hollywood)

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell)

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Florence Pugh (Little Women)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)