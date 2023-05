Trump, Erdoğan’a ‘Aptal olma’ dediği mektubu başköşeye asmış

In Midtown Manhattan, tucked into Trump Tower, is 45–the 45th president’s official bar.



It plays kitschy 70s hits (“Do the Hustle”) & is covered in gilt-framed photos from Trump’s presidency.



It serves…hummus.



And it displays this insane 2019 letter Trump penned to Erdogan ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/C1rEnsJLbM