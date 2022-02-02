Müzayede de iki gün sonra fark edilen Banksy’nin minyatür ahırı 18 milyon liraya satıldı

Britanyalı sokak sanatçısı Banksy’nin ‘mintatür ahır’ eseri Britanya’da düzenlenen açık artırmada, iki dakikadan kısa bir süre içerisinde 1 milyon sterlinden (18 milyon 300 bin TL) fazla fiyata alıcı buldu.

Fotoğraf: Banksy/PA MEDIA

Eser, iki gündür Britanya’nın sahil kabası Great Yarmouth’un Norfolk köyündeki Great British Spraycation sergisindeki bir maket köyde yer almasına rağmen, bir ziyaretçinin Bansky’e ait olduğundan şüphelenene kadar ilgi çekmemişti.

Daha sonra minyatür ahırın, sanatçının eserlerini doğrulayan Pest Control tarafından Banksy tarafından yapıldığı teyit edildi.

Durumun anlaşılmasından sonra eser, Newcastle merkezli müzayede evi Anderson & Gowland tarafından açık arttırmaya çıkarıldı.

Müzayedeye dünya çapında ilgi varken eser, iki dakikadan kısa bir süre içinde telefonla teklif veren bir sanatsevere satıldı. Model, orijinalinin çalınabileceği korkusuyla bir kopyasıyla satışa sunuldu.

Müzayede evinin sahibi Frances Newsome, “Pandemi nedeniyle çok fazla kapanmak zorunda kaldığımız için Banksy bizim için hayat kurtarıcı oldu. Satışın maket köyün geleceğini güvence altına alacağını umuyoruz” dedi.

Eserin yan tarafında karalanmış bir şekilde ‘Go Big Or Go Home’ yazısı yer alıyor.

