Kimse kazanmak istemiyor: Altın Ahududu Ödülleri aday listesi belli oldu

Kimsenin ‘kazanmak istemediği’ Altın Ahududu Ödülleri’nin (Razzies) aday listesi açıklandı.
42’nci kez dağıtılacak ödüllerde en kötü film, en kötü yönetmen ve en kötü senaryonun yanısıra en kötü oyuncu ve ekran çiftleri kategorilerinde adaylar belirlendi.
NBA yıldızlarından Michael Jordan’la hafızalara kazınan ‘Space Jam’ filminin LeBron James’li devamı ‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’, en fazla adaylık elde edenlerden.
2021’de kendisine gelen tüm film teklifleri kabul etmiş gözüken Bruce Willis ayrı bir kategoriyle ‘onurlandırıldı.’
Listenin tamamı şöyle:
En kötü film
- Diana the Musical
- Infinite
- Karen
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- The Woman in the Window
En kötü yönetmen
- Christopher Ashley (Diana the Musical)
- Stephen Chbosky (Dear Evan Hansen)
- Coke Daniels (Karen)
- Renny Harlin (The Misfits)
- Joe Wright (The Woman in the Window)
En kötü kadın oyuncu
- Amy Adams (The Woman in the Window)
- Jeanna de Waal (Diana the Musical)
- Megan Fox (Midnight in the Switchgrass)
- Taryn Manning (Karen)
- Ruby Rose (Vanquish)
En kötü erkek oyuncu
- Scott Eastwood (Dangerous)
- Roe Hartrampf (Diana the Musical)
- LeBron James (Space Jam: A New Legacy)
- Ben Platt (Dear Evan Hansen)
- Mark Wahlberg, “Infinite)
En kötü yardımcı kadın oyuncu
- Amy Adams (Dear Evan Hansen)
- Sophie Cookson (Infinite)
- Erin Davie (Diana the Musical)
- Judy Kaye (Diana the Musical)
- Taryn Manning (Every Last One of Them)
En kötü yardımcı erkek oyuncu
- Ben Affleck (The Last Duel)
- Nick Cannon (The Misfits)
- Mel Gibson (Dangerous)
- Gareth Keegan (Diana the Musical)
- Jared Leto (House of Gucci)
En kötü senaryo
- Diana the Musical
- Karen
- The Misfits
- Twist
- The Woman in the Window
Özel kategori: 2021’in en kötü Bruce Willis performansı
- Bruce Willis (American Siege)
- Bruce Willis (Apex)
- Bruce Willis (Cosmic Sin)
- Bruce Willis (Deadlock)
- Bruce Willis (Fortress)
- Bruce Willis (Midnight in the Switchgrass)
- Bruce Willis (Out of Death)
- Bruce Willis (Survive the Game)
En kötü yeniden çevrim, ‘çakma’ veya devam filmi
- Karen (Cruella deVil’in ‘yanlışlıkla’ yeniden çevrimi)
- Space Jam: A New Legacy
- Tom & Jerry the Movie
- Twist (Oliver Twist’in rap versiyonu)
- The Woman in the Window (Rear Window ‘çakması’)