Trump refuses to listen to audio tape of Khashoggi’s ‘vicious’ murder

US President Donald Trump has refused to listen to the audio tape of the murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi while saying the killing was ‘vicious’.

Khashoggi, a critic of de facto Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate last month in a hit which Erdogan says was ordered at the ‘highest levels’ of the Saudi government.

In an interview with Fox News Sunday, the president told presenter Chris Wallace: “I don’t want to hear the tape, no reason for me to hear the tape.”

Responding why he chose not to listen to the tape, “It’s a suffering tape. It’s a terrible tape. I’ve been fully briefed on it” Trump said.

The news follows the CIA’s conclusion that the murder of Jamal Khashoggi was ordered by Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, which further jeopardizes the relationship between the US and Saudi Arabia and is likely to damage the Saudi leadership and its standing in the world.

Trump has announced there will be a government report on Tuesday assessing the details and impact of the killing and possible options for the US response.