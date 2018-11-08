‘Traces of acid and chemicals found’ at Saudi consul’s residence in search for Khashoggi’s body

The investigative team found traces of hydrofluoric acid and other chemicals inside a well at the Saudi consul general’s residence in Istanbul, a source in the Turkish attorney general’s office told.

Al Jazeera reported that the source speaking on condition of anonymity said the killers dissolved the journalist’s dismembered body in acid in one of the rooms at Consul General Mohammed al Otaibi’s residence.

The residence had been searched by Turkish investigators two weeks after the killing.

“It appears according to the source that during that two week period, acid was used to dispose of the dismembered body of Jamal Khashoggi.” the report said.

Body yet to be found

Washington Post contributor Khashoggi had gone to the consulate on October 2 to obtain paperwork for his upcoming marriage. His body is yet to be found.

After initially insisting Khashoggi left the consulate unharmed, then saying he died in a brawl, the Saudi government has admitted he was killed by a ‘rogue operation’ and arrested 18 people.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has repeatedly urged the Saudi government to reveal the location of Khashoggi’s body and those who ordered the hit.

He has also called for the suspects to be extradited for trial in Turkey, but Riyadh has rejected the request.