Şaşırtmadı: Bu yılın en çok satan 10 metal albümü listesinde Metallica zirvede

+1 Flip WhatsApp Pocket Pin Share Shares 0

Bu yılın yedi ayında metal müzik türünde en çok albümü satılan grup Metallica oldu.

Metal Insider yılın şimdiye dek en çok satan albümlerini listeledi.

Reklam

Listenin ilk sırasında şaşırtmayan bir biçimde 487 bin satış adediyle Metallica’nın ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’ albümü yer alıyor.

Liste şöyle:

10. Nickelback – ‘Feed The Machine’ – 54,000

9. Guns N’ Roses – ‘Greatest Hits’ 58,000

8. Metallica – ‘Ride the Lightning’ – 63,000

7. Mastodon – ‘Emperor of Sand’ – 71,000

6. Metallica – ‘Master of Puppets’ – 71,000

5. Metallica – ‘…And Justice for All’ – 71,500

4. Incubus – ‘8’ – 75,500

3. Metallica – ‘Metallica’ – 117,000

2. Linkin Park – ‘One More Light’ – 130,000

1. Metallica – ‘Hardwired… To Self Destruct’ – 487,000