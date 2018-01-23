Oscar adayları: ‘The Shape of Water’ 13 adaylıkla öne çıktı

90’ıncı Oscar ödüllerinin adayları açıklandı.
Los Angeles’taki Dolby Theatre’da 4 Mart’ta verilecek 24 kategorili ödüllerin bu yılki yıldızı, 13 adaylıkla ‘The Shape of Water’ olacak gibi.
Oscar ödülleri rekorunu, 14 dalda aday gösterilip 11 ödül alan 1997 yapımı ‘Titanic’, 12 dalda aday gösterilip 11 ödül alan 1959 yapımı ‘Ben-Hur’ ve aday gösterildiği 11 dalda tüm ödülleri toplayan ‘Yüzüklerin Efendisi: Yüzük Kardeşliği’ paylaşıyor.
‘En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film’ dalında Altın Küre alan yönetmen Fatih Akın’ın filmi ‘In The Fade’, adaylık kazanamadı.
Komedyen Jimmy Kimmel’in sunacağı gecedeki adaylar…
En İyi Film
Call my By Your Name
Darkest Hour
Dunkirk
Get Out
Lady Bird
Phantom Thread
The Post
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri
En İyi Kadın Oyuncu
Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)
Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)
Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)
Meryl Streep (The Post)
En İyi Erkek Oyuncu
Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)
Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)
Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)
Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)
Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)
En İyi Yönetmen
Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)
Jordan Peele (Get Out)
Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)
Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)
Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)
En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu
William Defoe (Florida Project)
Christopher Plummer (All the Money in The World)
Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)
Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)
En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu
Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)
Allison Janney (I, Tonya)
Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)
Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)
Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)
En İyi Animasyon Filmi
The Boss Baby
The Breadwinner
Coco
Ferdinand
Loving Vincent
Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film
A Fantastic Woman
The Insult
Loveless
On Body and Soul
The Square
En İyi Kısa Belgesel
Edith+Eddie
Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405
Heroin(e)
Knife Skills
Traffic Stop
En İyi Belgesel Film
Abacus: Small Enough to Jail
Faces Places
Icarus
Last Men In Aleppo
Strong Island
En İyi Özgün Şarkı
Mighty River (Mudbound)
Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)
Remember Me (Coco)
Stand up for Something (Marshall)
This is Me (The Greatest Snowman)
En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo
Call Me By Your Name
The Disaster Artist
Logan
Molly’s Game
Mudbound
En İyi Özgün Senaryo
The Big Sick
Get Out
Lady Bird
The Shape of Water
Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri