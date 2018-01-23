Oscar adayları: ‘The Shape of Water’ 13 adaylıkla öne çıktı

90’ıncı Oscar ödüllerinin adayları açıklandı.

Los Angeles’taki Dolby Theatre’da 4 Mart’ta verilecek 24 kategorili ödüllerin bu yılki yıldızı, 13 adaylıkla ‘The Shape of Water’ olacak gibi.

Reklam

Oscar ödülleri rekorunu, 14 dalda aday gösterilip 11 ödül alan 1997 yapımı ‘Titanic’, 12 dalda aday gösterilip 11 ödül alan 1959 yapımı ‘Ben-Hur’ ve aday gösterildiği 11 dalda tüm ödülleri toplayan ‘Yüzüklerin Efendisi: Yüzük Kardeşliği’ paylaşıyor.

‘En İyi Yabancı Dilde Film’ dalında Altın Küre alan yönetmen Fatih Akın’ın filmi ‘In The Fade’, adaylık kazanamadı.

Komedyen Jimmy Kimmel’in sunacağı gecedeki adaylar…

En İyi Film

Call my By Your Name

Darkest Hour

Dunkirk

Get Out

Lady Bird

Phantom Thread

The Post

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri

En İyi Kadın Oyuncu

Sally Hawkins (The Shape of Water)

Frances McDormand (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Margot Robbie (I, Tonya)

Saoirse Ronan (Lady Bird)

Meryl Streep (The Post)

En İyi Erkek Oyuncu

Timothee Chalamet (Call Me by Your Name)

Daniel Day-Lewis (Phantom Thread)

Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out)

Gary Oldman (Darkest Hour)

Denzel Washington (Roman J. Israel, Esq.)

En İyi Yönetmen

Christopher Nolan (Dunkirk)

Jordan Peele (Get Out)

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Phantom Thread)

Guillermo del Toro (The Shape of Water)

En İyi Yardımcı Erkek Oyuncu

William Defoe (Florida Project)

Christopher Plummer (All the Money in The World)

Sam Rockwell (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri)

Richard Jenkins (The Shape of Water)

En İyi Yardımcı Kadın Oyuncu

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Allison Janney (I, Tonya)

Lesley Manville (Phantom Thread)

Laurie Metcalf (Lady Bird)

Octavia Spencer (The Shape of Water)

En İyi Animasyon Filmi

The Boss Baby

The Breadwinner

Coco

Ferdinand

Loving Vincent

Yabancı Dilde En İyi Film

A Fantastic Woman

The Insult

Loveless

On Body and Soul

The Square

En İyi Kısa Belgesel

Edith+Eddie

Heaven is a Traffic Jam on the 405

Heroin(e)

Knife Skills

Traffic Stop

En İyi Belgesel Film

Abacus: Small Enough to Jail

Faces Places

Icarus

Last Men In Aleppo

Strong Island

En İyi Özgün Şarkı

Mighty River (Mudbound)

Mystery of Love (Call Me By Your Name)

Remember Me (Coco)

Stand up for Something (Marshall)

This is Me (The Greatest Snowman)

En İyi Uyarlama Senaryo

Call Me By Your Name

The Disaster Artist

Logan

Molly’s Game

Mudbound

En İyi Özgün Senaryo

The Big Sick

Get Out

Lady Bird

The Shape of Water

Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri