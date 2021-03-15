Oscar adayları belli oldu

Amerikan sinemasının en prestijli ödülü sayılan Oscar ödüllerinin 93’üncüsü 25 Nisan’da sahiplerini bulacak. Ödül törenine bir ay kala adaylar da açıklandı.

Fotoğraf: Reuters

Ödüllerin verileceği kategoriler ve adaylar şöyle:

En iyi film

– The father

– Judas and the Black Messiah

– Mank

– Minari

– Nomadland

– Promising Young Woman

– Sound of Metal

– The Trial of the Chicago 7

En iyi erkek oyuncu

– Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)

– Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

– Anthony Hopkins (The Father)

– Gary Oldman (Mank)

– Steven Yeun (Minari)

En iyi kadın oyuncu

– Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)

– Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)

– Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)

– Frances McDormand (Nomadland)

– Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

– Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)

– Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)

– Leslie Odom, Jr (One Night in Miami)

– Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)

– Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

– Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)

– Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)

– Olivia Colman (The Father)

– Amanda Seyfried (Mank)

– Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)

En iyi yönetmen

– Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)

– David Fincher (Mank)

– Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)

– Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)

– Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

– Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

– The Father

– Nomadland

– One Night in Miami

– The White Tiger

En iyi orijinal senaryo

– Judas and the Black Messiah

– Minari

– Promising Young Woman

– Sound of Metal

– The Trial of the Chicago 7

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

– Emma

– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Mank

– Mulan

– Pinocchio

En iyi özgün müzik

– Da 5 Bloods

– Mank

– Minari

– News of the World

– Soul

En iyi özgün şarkı:

– ‘Fight for You’ – Judas and the Black Messiah

– ‘Hear My Voice’ – The Trial of the Chicago 7

– ‘Husavik’ – Eurovision

– ‘Io Si (Seen)’ – The Life Ahead

– ‘Speak Now’ – One Night in Miami

En iyi kısa belgesel:

– Colette

– A Concerto Is a Conversation

– Do Not Split

– Hunger Ward

– A Love Song for Latasha

En iyi animasyon

– Onward

– Over the Moon

– A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

– Soul

– Wolfwalkers

En iyi film kurgusu

– The Father

– Nomadland

– Promising Young Woman

– Sound of Metal

– The Trial of the Chicago 7

En iyi sinematografi

– Judas and the Black Messiah

– Mank

– News of the World

– Nomadland

– The Trial of the Chicago 7

En iyi kısa animasyon

– Burrow

– Genius Loci

– If Anything Happens I Love You

– Opera

– Yes-People

En iyi uluslararası film

– Another Round (Danimarka)

– Better Days (Hong Kong)

– Collective (Romanya)

– The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)

– Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)

En iyi ses kurgusu

– Greyhound

– Mank

– News of the World

– Soul

– Sound of Metal

En iyi görsel efekt

– Love and Monsters

– The Midnight Sky

– Mulan

– The One and Only Ivan

– Tenet

En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı

– Emma

– Hillbilly Elegy

– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

– Mank

– Pinocchio