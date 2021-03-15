Oscar adayları belli oldu

Amerikan sinemasının en prestijli ödülü sayılan Oscar ödüllerinin 93’üncüsü 25 Nisan’da sahiplerini bulacak. Ödül törenine bir ay kala adaylar da açıklandı.
Ödüllerin verileceği kategoriler ve adaylar şöyle:
En iyi film
– The father
– Judas and the Black Messiah
– Mank
– Minari
– Nomadland
– Promising Young Woman
– Sound of Metal
– The Trial of the Chicago 7
En iyi erkek oyuncu
– Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal)
– Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
– Anthony Hopkins (The Father)
– Gary Oldman (Mank)
– Steven Yeun (Minari)
En iyi kadın oyuncu
– Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom)
– Andra Day (The United States vs. Billie Holiday)
– Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman)
– Frances McDormand (Nomadland)
– Carey Mulligan (Promising Young Woman)
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
– Sacha Baron Cohen (The Trial of the Chicago 7)
– Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah)
– Leslie Odom, Jr (One Night in Miami)
– Paul Raci (Sound of Metal)
– Lakeith Stanfield (Judas and the Black Messiah)
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
– Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm)
– Glenn Close (Hillbilly Elegy)
– Olivia Colman (The Father)
– Amanda Seyfried (Mank)
– Yuh-Jung Youn (Minari)
En iyi yönetmen
– Thomas Vinterberg (Another Round)
– David Fincher (Mank)
– Lee Isaac Chung (Minari)
– Chloé Zhao (Nomadland)
– Emerald Fennell (Promising Young Woman)
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
– Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
– The Father
– Nomadland
– One Night in Miami
– The White Tiger
En iyi orijinal senaryo
– Judas and the Black Messiah
– Minari
– Promising Young Woman
– Sound of Metal
– The Trial of the Chicago 7
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
– Emma
– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Mank
– Mulan
– Pinocchio
En iyi özgün müzik
– Da 5 Bloods
– Mank
– Minari
– News of the World
– Soul
En iyi özgün şarkı:
– ‘Fight for You’ – Judas and the Black Messiah
– ‘Hear My Voice’ – The Trial of the Chicago 7
– ‘Husavik’ – Eurovision
– ‘Io Si (Seen)’ – The Life Ahead
– ‘Speak Now’ – One Night in Miami
En iyi kısa belgesel:
– Colette
– A Concerto Is a Conversation
– Do Not Split
– Hunger Ward
– A Love Song for Latasha
En iyi animasyon
– Onward
– Over the Moon
– A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
– Soul
– Wolfwalkers
En iyi film kurgusu
– The Father
– Nomadland
– Promising Young Woman
– Sound of Metal
– The Trial of the Chicago 7
En iyi sinematografi
– Judas and the Black Messiah
– Mank
– News of the World
– Nomadland
– The Trial of the Chicago 7
En iyi kısa animasyon
– Burrow
– Genius Loci
– If Anything Happens I Love You
– Opera
– Yes-People
En iyi uluslararası film
– Another Round (Danimarka)
– Better Days (Hong Kong)
– Collective (Romanya)
– The Man Who Sold His Skin (Tunus)
– Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosna Hersek)
En iyi ses kurgusu
– Greyhound
– Mank
– News of the World
– Soul
– Sound of Metal
En iyi görsel efekt
– Love and Monsters
– The Midnight Sky
– Mulan
– The One and Only Ivan
– Tenet
En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı
– Emma
– Hillbilly Elegy
– Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
– Mank
– Pinocchio