Khashoggi murder: Saudi Arabia seeks capital punishment for five suspects

Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor is seeking capital punishment for five out of 11 suspects in the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi.

Khashoggi, a critic of de facto Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate last month in a hit which Erdogan says was ordered at the ‘highest levels’ of the Saudi government.

Reklam

Turkey’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Mevlut Cavusoglu made the comment in response to an announcement by Saudi Arabia’s public prosecutor detailing Riyadh’s actions on the case. The former adviser to the royal court, Saud al-Qahtani, has been banned from traveling and remained under investigation, the prosecutor said.

The Saudi prosecutor’s office also announced that Kashoggi’s body was dismembered and taken out of the consulate building.