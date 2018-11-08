Journalist Mahalli sentenced to prison for insulting Erdogan

Journalist Husnu Mahalli was sentenced to two years five months in prison for ‘insulting president’, and one year eight months for ‘insulting state officials’ on Thursday. “What I did was journalism” Mahalli defended himself.

Mahalli was detained for allegedly insulting state officials on Twitter on December 15, 2016, and released on January 20 on the ground that there was no suspicion that he might run away.

‘Dictator is a definition, not an insult’

Denying the charges pressed against him, Mahalli said, “What I did was journalism. I demand my acquittal”.

“I didn’t insult the president. I always address him as ‘Mr. president’. The word ‘dictator’ is not an insulting word. Besides, it is a word used internationally to define whole power being acquired by one person” he added.

Erdogan’s lawyer said, “Legal elements of insult have been constituted. We demand punishment.”

