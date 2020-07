Johnny Cash’in 1973’teki kayıp konser kaydı albüm oluyor

View this post on Instagram

Third Man Records, in conjunction with Sony Music and the estate of Johnny Cash are ecstatic to release Vault 45- A Night to Remember. Presented here for the first time ever is the full show multi-track recording of Cash's performance from that spring night of 1973. A master class in a show if there ever was one, this production holds up with Cash's previous live albums while still exposing a side to the Man in Black not displayed on his canonical sets from San Quentin and Folsom Prison. Pressed on two discs on a new vinyl color we’re calling “vintage white", this double LP is yet another prime entry in the already-expansive Cash discography. As if that weren't enough, Davis had the foresight to professionally FILM these concerts. While not capturing the entire set, the revelatory backstage footage is worth the price of admission alone. The high-quality, multi-camera shoot is gorgeous and immediately transports the viewer back forty-plus years and this previously unseen moment of Cash in full command of his performance and a crowd just lapping it up. The Forever Words album of 2018 was inspiring and continuing on that path, a 7-inch including two previously unreleased Forever Words pieces accompany this package. We couldn’t be more excited to have the inimitable Ruston Kelly sharing his earth-shaking romp on “Dark and Bloody Ground.” On the flip side, a super-secret MYSTERY ARTIST to be revealed soon. Feel free to start guessing. It's a doozy. Pressed on jaw-dropping gold colored vinyl, this single is a thing of pure beauty. Learn more + subscribe now via bio link. #ThirdManRecords #JohnnyCash @sonymusic

Reklam