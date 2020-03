İspanyol sanatçı: Kendi pencere serinizi üretin

View this post on Instagram

“STAY ART HOME” In these strange lockdown days, I believe that one of the best therapies to fight anxiety, or boredom, can be creativity. I have always believed as well, that there is an artist inside everyone. I encourage you to create your own “window series”, true urban art at home. Let your imagination fly and post the result on social networks. Every piece of work counts to create an antidote against monotony. The pictures you send to my profile will be shared. Together we will defeat this virus! #stayarthomepejac #ARTFROMHOMEAGAINSTVIRUS #pejacwindowseries #Pejac