French FM: Erdogan didn’t hand us tapes related to killing of Khashoggi

French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian said France was not in possession of recordings related to the killing of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, contradicting President Tayyip Erdogan’s remarks.

Erdogan on Saturday said that US, France, Germany and Britain had been handed the tapes.

Asked in an interview on France 2 if that meant Erdogan was lying, “It means that he has a political game to play under these circumstances” Le Drian responded.

US President Donald Trump and Erdogan have discussed how to respond to the killing last month of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a White House official said on Sunday.

Khashoggi’s murder sparked international outrage but little concrete action has been taken by world powers against Saudi Arabia, which is the world’s largest oil exporter.