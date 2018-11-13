Erdogan says Khashoggi recordings ‘appalling’, shocked Saudi intelligence

President Tayyip Erdogan said recordings related to the killing of Jamal Khashoggi, which Turkey has shared with Western allies, are ‘appalling’ and shocked a Saudi intelligence officer who listened to them.

Khashoggi, a critic of de facto Saudi ruler Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed in Saudi Arabia’s Istanbul consulate last month in a hit which Erdogan says was ordered at the ‘highest levels’ of the Saudi government.

Erdogan told reporters on his plane returning from a weekend visit to France that he discussed the killing of Khashoggi with the US, French and German leaders at dinner in Paris.

“We played the recordings regarding this murder to everyone who wanted them from us. Our intelligence organization did not hide anything. We played them to all who wanted them including the Saudis, the USA, France, Canada, Germany, Britain,” he said.

In contrast, French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday said that “France is not in possession of the tape”, refuting Erdogan’s remark whereas Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau confirmed that they received the tapes.

Khashoggi’s murder has sparked international outrage but little concrete action has been taken by world powers against Saudi Arabia, which is the world’s largest oil exporter.