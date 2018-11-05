Eight countries including Turkey exempted from US sanctions on Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Turkey is among eight countries that will be temporarily exempted from US sanctions on Iran.

The sanctions cover 50 Iranian banks and subsidiaries, more than 200 persons and vessels in its shipping sector, and targets Tehran’s national airline, Iran Air, and more than 65 of its aircraft.

The countries which the US waived temporarily from sanctions concerning oil import are China, India, South Korea, Turkey, Italy, Greece, Japan and Taiwan.

As the US foresees a 180-day exemption, the eight countries are requested to reduce their energy import from Iran.

Pompeo also added that they seek to make a new deal with Iran.

The sanctions are in effect again

The sanctions on Iran were lifted in the wake of the nuclear deal in 2015.

Reklam

The US had withdrawn unilaterally from the nuclear deal reached with Iran in the previous months. Furthermore, the suspended sanctions imposed on Iran were reinforced following the withdrawal.

The US side claims that Iran secretly attempts to develop a nuclear weapon, acting in defiance of the nuclear agreement.