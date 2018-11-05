Eight countries including Turkey exempted from US sanctions on Iran

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo announced that Turkey is among eight countries that will be temporarily exempted from US sanctions on Iran.
The sanctions are in effect again
The sanctions on Iran were lifted in the wake of the nuclear deal in 2015.
The US had withdrawn unilaterally from the nuclear deal reached with Iran in the previous months. Furthermore, the suspended sanctions imposed on Iran were reinforced following the withdrawal.
The US side claims that Iran secretly attempts to develop a nuclear weapon, acting in defiance of the nuclear agreement.
