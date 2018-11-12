Canada’s Trudeau says intelligence has heard Turkish recordings on Khashoggi’s killing

Canadian intelligence has listened to Turkish recordings of what happened to Jamal Khashoggi, said Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, adding he himself had not listened to them.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said over the weekend that audio recordings of the killing had been given to the US, French, German and British governments but French Minister of Foreign Affairs Jean-Yves Le Drian on Monday said that “France is not in possession of the tape”, refuting Erdogan’s remark.

“We continue to be engaged with our allies on the investigation into accountability for the murder of Jamal Khashoggi and we are in discussions with our like-minded allies as to the next steps with regard Saudi Arabia,” added Trudeau at a news conference in Paris on Monday.