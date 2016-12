Beşiktaş’ın gündemindeki Ryan Babel, Deportivo’ya veda etti: Keşke daha farklı olsaydı 

Team…. i wanna sincerely thank you all for the help and support u guys gave me from the day i walked in. I can honestly say in this very short time i made new friends…. I wished things were different but that’s football sometimes.. • I wanna thank all coaches who helped me to get back to my fitness so that i was able to play quicker as expected, thank you! • Bibi thank you for the Spanish lessons 🙏🏽 • And finally i wanna thank all Depor fans who have been incredible from the start in supporting me… i want to let u guys know that I appreciate everything u guys gave me… even tho its only been 3 months, i see Coruña as my home swell knowing that i can always fall back on people here… • I will keep following the developments from the club and i hope u guys have a good 2nd half of the season 🙏🏽 Gracias #ForzaDepor 🔵

