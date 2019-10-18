2019 National Book Awards’ın 25 finalisti

Prestijli edebiyat ödüllerinden National Book Awards’ın 2019 yılı finalistleri belli oldu.

Kurgu, kurmaca, gençlik edebiyatı, şiir ve yakın zamanda çevirisi yapılmış edebiyat eseri dallarında 25 finalistin bulunduğu liste National Book Foundation’ın internet sitesinde yayınlandı.

Artful Living’de yer alan habere göre liste; yazar, eleştirmen, yerel kitapçılar, çevirmenler ve eğitmenlerden oluşan bir jüri tarafından belirlendi. Bu yılki listede nispeten az duyulmuş isimler ve marjinalleştirilmiş grupların yazarları dikkat çekti.

National Book Foundation’un düzenlediği yarışmanın kazananları, 20 Kasım’da New York’ta düzenlenecek ödül töreninde açıklanacak.

2019 National Book Award Finalistleri:

Kurgu:

Susan Choi, Trust Exercise – Henry Holt and Company / Macmillan Publishers

Kali Fajardo-Anstine, Sabrina & Corina: Stories – One World / Penguin Random House

Marlon James, Black Leopard, Red Wolf – Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Laila Lalami, The Other Americans – Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Julia Phillips, Disappearing Earth – Alfred A. Knopf / Penguin Random House

Kurgudışı:

Sarah M. Broom, The Yellow House – Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

Tressie McMillan Cottom, Thick: And Other Essays – The New Press

Carolyn Forché, What You Have Heard Is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance – Penguin Press / Penguin Random House

David Treuer, The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present – Riverhead Books / Penguin Random House

Albert Woodfox with Leslie George, Solitary – Grove Press / Grove Atlantic

Şiir:

Jericho Brown, The Tradition. Copper Canyon Press

Toi Derricotte, ”I”: New and Selected Poems. University of Pittsburgh Press

Ilya Kaminsky, Deaf Republic. Graywolf Press

Carmen Giménez Smith, Be Recorder. Graywolf Press

Arthur Sze, Sight Lines. Copper Canyon Press

Çeviri Edebiyat:

Khaled Khalifa, Death Is Hard Work. Arapçadan çeviren Leri Price – Farrar, Straus and Giroux / Macmillan Publishers

László Krasznahorkai, Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming. Macarcadan çeviren Ottilie Mulzet – New Directions

Scholastique Mukasonga, The Barefoot Woman. Fransızcadan çeviren Jordan Stump – Archipelago Books

Yoko Ogawa, The Memory Police. Japoncadan çeviren Stephen Snyder – Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Pajtim Statovci, Crossing. Finceden çeviren David Hackston – Pantheon Books / Penguin Random House

Gençlik Edebiyatı:

Akwaeke Emezi, Pet – Make Me a World / Penguin Random House

Jason Reynolds, Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks – Atheneum/Caitlyn Dlouhy Books / Simon & Schuster

Randy Ribay, Patron Saints of Nothing – Kokila / Penguin Random House

Laura Ruby, Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All – Balzer + Bray / HarperCollins Publishers

Martin W. Sandler, 1919 The Year That Changed America – Bloomsbury Children’s Books / Bloomsbury Publishing